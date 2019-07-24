Cumbernauld will host sequel to hit play on nationwide tour

Cumbernauld Theatre has confirmed that it will play host to a sequel of a smash hit comedy that is set to tour Scotland.

The follow up to ‘Singing I’m No A Billy He’s a Tim has now been penned by writer Des Dillon and it will be staged at the venue on Wednesday, September 18.

The warring fans - the Billy and Tim of the title- are re-united in the medical room at Hampden Park during the Scottish Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic after a bet backfires.

Other characters in this 90 minutes with a difference include a no-nonsense nurse from Poland who quickly gets sick of both her patients - and a ghost with a typically Glasgwegian line in patter.

Tickets for ‘Singing I’m No a Billy He’s a Tim’ cost £13/£11 plus booking fee on 01236 732887.