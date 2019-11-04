Date named for Craighalbert Centre’s Christmas shopping night

The annual Craighalbert Centre Christmas Fayre is much looked forward to by shoppers for its great range of gifts.

And the date of this year’s event has been announced for Thursday, November 14, at 7.30pm.

There will be a host ofstalls selling cupcakes, handmade cards, beauty products and decorations. The Miami Nail Boutique and Miami Brow Boutique from Hamilton will also be offering gel nails for £10 and eyebrow shaping from £5. All monies taken from these stalls will go directly to the centre.

Entry is £5 including refreshments and children will be admitted free.