Date of Cumbernauld’s biggest sporting event confirmed

Anyone wishing to ramp up their personal fitness in 2020 has an excellent incentive to do so after a key date was announced.

NL Leisure has now confirmed that the town’s biggest event, the Cumbernauld 10k will take place on Sunday, September 20 2020. The high profile race which draws competitors from across Scotland also raised cash for Cumbernauld-based Hydrocephalus Scotland – its designated charity partner. There will also be separate competitions for schoolchildren in a move to include all ages Registration is now open and runners can apply via NL leisure’s website or the event’s own Facebook page.