Falkirk funding fair will tell groups how to gain cash

Falkirk SNP politicians Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally MP are to host what’s reckoned set to be their biggest funding fayre yet on Friday coming (June 14).

Representatives from 21 organisations will be on hand to give local groups advice on how best to approach funders and to assist them with completing applications for financial support.

The event will be held at Thornhill Community Hall in Falkirk between 10am and noon on Friday.

The funders to attend will include national organisations such as The National Lottery Community Fund, BBC Children in Need, Asda Foundation and The Robertson Trust, as well as local ones including CVS Falkirk and Falkirk Community Schools Charity Board.

SportScotland, Creative Scotland, Business Gateway and Paths for All will also being represented.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson said: “Our funding fayres are a great way to put local voluntary organisations, charities, community groups, sports clubs and schools in touch with a wide variety of potential funders, who could help them realise a project or afford new equipment.

“We’re delighted at the big response we’ve had from funding organisations for this latest event and look forward to facilitating another productive morning of networking over a cup of tea or coffee.”

Falkirk MP John McNally said: “Following the success of our last funding fayre in Denny in November, we’re looking forward to having an opportunity to make even more local groups aware of the funding streams that are available to them.

“Many groups that are active in our community rely on grants to fund the good work they do and meeting representatives from funding organisations face to face gives attendees the opportunity to build up valuable contacts.”

Invitations have been sent to a large number of groups across the Falkirk area but anyone who hasn’t received one and is interested in going along can contact Tracy McNeil in Michael Matheson’s office by emailing tracy.mcneil@parliament.scot or calling 01324 629 271.