Free weekly healthy walk in Kilsyth

A group which is just up and running is looking for new members to join it on its free one hour health walk in Kilsyth.

Organised by Get Walking Lanarkshire, the mini-trek sets off every Thursday from the central point of the bandstand at 10am.

A group spokesperson said: “The first health walk in Kilsyth got off to a good start with a turnout of 10 walkers.

“New walkers are always welcome. The free walk lasts no longer than an hour and is suitable for people of all abilities, ages and fitness levels.

“There is no need to book all you need to do is turn up.”

For more information contact on 01698 402077.