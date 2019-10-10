Hallowe’en event to be held at Cumbernauld Glen

A historic part of town will have a spine-tingling new role come Hallowe’en - quite simply as the spookiest site in all of Cumbernauld!

For hard-working environmental group Cumbernauld Living Landscape has decided to try something that bit different at Cumbernauld Glen this year.

And that’s by customising its nature walks for children to reflect the Hallowe’en theme at Thursday, October 31.

Co-ordinator Tracey Lambert explained: “It’s that time of year when the nights draw in and the veil between worlds thins. Aos Sí or fairies from the otherworld get to visit for one night only, and this year we’re inviting them — and you — to our Halloween event.

“This is a departure from our normal weekend events - however it will still allow for children to attend parties or go guising, so come along and have double the fun.

“There are timeslots which have been created for safety and to let you know when the best time is for your wee ones. “The event begins at 5:30pm and is a self-led walk around a variety of activities.

“We have arranged for the t he last walk to leave the underpass at Cumbernauld Village at 7:30pm.”

For more information on the above see the website or call 01236 617 113.