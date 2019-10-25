Here’s all you need to know about the safe and official fireworks display in Motherwell

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing will be the theme of this year’s fireworks displays on Tuesday 5 November at Strathclyde Country Park.

The November 5 event has been co-ordinated by North and South Lanarkshire Council. It runs from 6.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks display at 8.00pm.

A funfair will run from 4.30pm to 9.30pm near the Watersports Centre.

And The Clyde 1 roadshow will entertain crowds with music and entertainment throughout the evening

It has been confirmed too that X Factor contestants Misunderstood will perform live on the night.