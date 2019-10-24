Historical date for new company at Cumbernauld Theatre

Cumbernauld Theatre has been selected as the first ever venue that an ambitious newly amalgamated theatre company will perform in.

A play entitled ‘Hope and Joy’ is the first full production embarked upon by Stellar Quines and Pearlfisher - and their debut show will be staged at the theatre on Friday, October 25 for a two-night run.

The production will then embark on a tour of Scotland

It is billed as “a deeply original play that explores love and loss in a changing environment.”

Written by Ellie Stewart and directed by Caitlin Skinner, the co-production aims to celebrate the strength of female talent in Scotland

The cast features Kim Gerard (Lost at Sea) and Beth Marshall (The James Plays) and Ryan Havelin an emerging young actor who has appeared in Outlander.

Meanwhile it has emerged that this year’s choice of children’s show at Cumbenauld Theatre is ‘Cinderella- which runs from Friday, November 29 until Christmas Eve.

It will be the final time the festive show will be performed in the historic building which has been a fabric of Cumbernauld life since the 1960s - as a move to a new building at Cumbernauld Academy will happen in 2020.

For more information on the plays contact the box office on 01236 732887.