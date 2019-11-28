Invitation to plant more trees in Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld Living Landscape has an invitation for readers after the timing of a special environmental event was confirmed.

The group hit the headlines last month amidst criticism that they had cut down too many trees in the Broadwood and Eastfield area and failed to clean up afterwards.

However, CLL insisted that their work was misunderstood - and that the trees that were cut were non-native species which did not provide adequate shelter for wildlife.

It was also stated that they and were more vulnerable to storm damage.

CLL stated their intention to plant 3900 native broadleaf trees - and members of the public are being invited to a special tree-planting day at Broadwood Loch on Thursday, December 12 from 11am to 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a drop-in event and everyone is welcome to pop by, plant a native tree and have a chat over a hot drink. “