Join the volunteer crew for Cumbernauld 10K

Volunteers are required for Cumbernauld 10K on Sunday (September 15) and they will be awarded a free place in other races taking place in North Lanarkshire for doing so

Marathon and the Drumpellier 5K.

A spokesperson for the event said: As with all races, volunteers are so important to the safety, success and enjoyment of all runners.

“You can also nominate someone else for the free place.

“As a member of the crew, you will receive a goody bag, free food and drink at race HQ, as well as the appreciation of the organisers and the runners alike.

For more details go to the Cumbernauld 10K section of the volunteersignup website