Key meeting will give update on Cumbernauld Gala Day

The biggest event in Cumbernauld barring the 10K is already at the planning stage - and hard working volunteers need your help.

Cumbernauld Community Forum has been in touch with regard to a key meeting which will be held in the Cumbernauld campus of New College Lanarkshire on Tuesday January 14.

The 7pm event is the first of 2020 and will see members discuss the town’s gala day which always takes place on the second Saturday of June.

Chairman Billy Lees explained that there would be changes on the way.

The Westfield resident said: “The agenda for our meeting will be about putting about sub groups to take on some of the many events that we are involved in during the year - and the gala is a priority.”

Mr Lees also stated that this would be his last year as chairman - and that his vice-chairman John King would also be stepping down.

He added: “Members will now have to start thinking of who will be taking up these positions. Please come along and help with our many events - we need volunteers.”

Anyone requiring further information should contact Billy on 07505380111.