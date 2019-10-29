Kilsyth’s Caroline takes the chance to dance

A Kilsyth woman with the will to win is getting ready to take part in a Strictly-style contest for the charity she works for in Cumbernauld.

Caroline Kenny from Kingsway is already tearing up the dancefloor in rehearsals with her colleague John McConnachie for the Strictly Come Prancing competition which will be held in Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Saturday, November 9.

Both work at Craigmarloch-based Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland which has organised the fundraising bash after a highly successful debut event last year.

Caroline, who has worked there for 13 years, is perfecting her steps with John in their bid to grab the glitterball from seven other couples.

This involves ten weeks of professional dance coaching - and will be judged by professionals like ex-Strictly pro Ian Waite.

All proceeds from the night will go to the charity.

Ellie Miles who is the charity’s events manager said: “We hope to see as many friends and family as possible on the night and encourage everyone to support their favourite couple.”

Tickets are still available via the charity’s website.