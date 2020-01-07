LEGO show has Condorrat venue

Lovers of LEGO can rejoice as a n event custom-built to appeal to its legion of fans is happening once again on our doorsteps.

It’s been confirmed that Braw Bricks 2020 - billed as ‘Cumbernauld’s own LEGO show’ will take place at Condorrat Parish Church on Saturday January 25.

The event will run from 10am and 4pm at 63 Main Road

The big bash is being run by Brick M8 which runs non profit LEGO displays across the Central Belt which draw participants from all across Scotland.

These events help Fairy Bricks, a charity which donates LEGO sets to children’s hospices and hospitals, -and proceeds will be donated to this very good cause.

Highlights include mountains of bricks to build with, an ;’everyone wins’ tombola and LEGO trains.

Entry is £3 for ages five and over but children aged four and under will be admitted for free.

Danish -born LEGO first came into the world in a carpentry workshop in 1932 and has evolved into a empire which incorporates theme parks, films and video games.