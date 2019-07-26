Mercy Bus will make Cumbernauld comeback

The Mercy Bus will return to Cumbernauld on Thursday August 1 after selecting the Antonine Centre again as a stop on its annual tour.

Run by The Friends of Divine Mercy, the bus is staffed by volunteers who say they are heeding the call of Pope Francis - by distributing medals, rosaries and providing a kindly listening ear.

Organiser Helen Border said: “The pope has encouraged the church ‘to leave four walls behind and search of those who are distant. “We’re taking up his invitation in taking the church to the people - and everyone is welcome to visit our ‘church on wheels.”

Refreshments will be served and priests will also be available to hear confessions.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm in Tryst Road.