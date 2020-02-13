Motherwell Easter pantomime is back for third year running

A production company that has already brought two pantomines to Motherwell at Easter is coming back this year, it has now been confirmed.

Audiences can expect to fall down the rabbit hole - after it emerged that the show in question is ‘Alice in Wonderland’

And it will once again star pantomime supremo Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith

The show which has been put together by Starbright Entertainments featuring Jazzart Theatre School will run from Friday, April 10 until Saturday, April 13.

A longer feature on this show will appear in next week’s edition.

For more information contact the Box Office on 01698 403120.