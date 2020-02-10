Musical Theatre extravaganza to be performed in Cumbernauld

A talented amateur company is continuing to think big in its quest to harness the skills of talented performers in Cumbernauld.

Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society wowed audiences with its production of ‘Titanic- The Musical’ last November at Airdrie Town Hall but hasn’t been content to stop there

For the good news is that the fast growing company has decided to stage another show with the focus on music that was a sellout smash hit this time last year.

And members are extending a warm invitation to all as they continue to consolidate their position in the wider amateur dramatics scene, way beyond Cumbernauld itself.

To this end, the cast and crew will bring you ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ for a two night run at the Westerwood Hotel starting on Saturday, February 22.

Realising that two evening showings won’t give everyone a chance to attend, the company has also decided to stage two additional matinee performances for those who are unable to attend at night.

And this will unquestionably give audiences the chance to see what all the fuss is about!

Founder and president Fraser Morrison said: “ We are glad to be back home performing in Cumbernauld.

“With more than 30 performers from around Cumbernauld and further afield, we are proud to be bringing this opportunity for local performers to showcase their talents. “

Cleverly ,the programme is varied enough to appeal to everyone and features too some more contemporary choices from newer musicals which can hold their own with more traditional musicals like ‘Hello Dolly’, ‘South Pacific’ and ‘Mary Poppins’

These will include segments from the wildly popular ‘Wicked’ and the touching production ‘Come From Away’ which put the focus on the real-life welcome afforded to 7,000 air passengers who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11,

Fraser said: “ With tickets being only £12 for a great night’ s entertainment, we hope that the local community will come to support our club - which is fast becoming a recognised name within the town and across the amateur dramatic scene nationally.””

This too will also be one of the very few live performances staged in the town - given that Cumbernauld Theatre is now ‘dark’ - so the show is a bit of a bonus for those of youwho love a bit of entertainment on your doorstep.

Tickets are available via https://cumbernauldmts.yapsody.com.