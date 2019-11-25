Opening date at last for Kilsyth Village Workshop

An ambitious environmental project built by the community for the community is to have a grand opening on Friday (November 29)

Hard working volunteers have now confirmed that the Kilsyth Woodland Centre is set to throw open its doors at 1pm.

This will kick off an afternoon that is devoted to showcasing this latest amenity in the town.

And the organisers have a very special invitation for readers of all ages.

A spokesperson said: “Please join us to celebrate the completion and opening of the village workshop - and join us for the topping out ceremony.

“There will be refreshments, a film project exhibition, charcoal making, story telling, hurdle making, leaf-boats a pop up museum and more.”

The amenity can be found behind green gates at number 49 Low Craigends. It has been paid for by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It has been created by Wildside Adventures Ltd a social enterprise project which aims to maximise the enviroment, creative play and outdoor learning.