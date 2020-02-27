Penning East End pub play put Peter back on track again

And that is exactly what a brand new play aims to showcase - in a particular part of of town that has never truly shrugged off its No Mean City tag.

And this no-holds barred show has added Motherwell onto its touring schedule before moving onto the city that inspired it.

Called ‘The Booth’ the comedy has been penned by Peter Paterson and produced and directed by Colin Scougall.

And both men are convinced that its own brand of truth telling will be as warmly embraced by audiences as a production like ‘The Steamie’ when it is performed at Motherwell Concert Hall on Sunday, May 3 and Webster’s Theatre in Great Western Road on Friday May 15.

As you would expect, the show revolves around the lives of regulars and staff - and unfolds in a comedic tale of love, loss, and friendship, guided along the way by a narrator who explores the relationship between the characters and this world-unjto itself they like to call their own.

Director Colin said: “Imagine cutting open the side of an east-end pub in Glasgow and looking in on it.

“With this play, you see the real comedy characters and their antics.

“That’s what The Booth is all about. If you like The Steamie, you’ll love this”

Peter who appears in the play himself has even said that he turned his life around by writing ‘The Booth’

He explained: “My life was on a downward spiral, drinking heavily and I was in trouble with the police for some of my behaviour.

“I had to get my life on track and I decided to write The Booth when I was at my lowest ebb and it saved me. “No doubt about it

“I’ve been sober for two years now and in a happier place all because I wrote this play.

“It will strike a chord with many people.’

We should warn you that there is swearing in the play which also explores a number of adult themes - so it is absolutely not suitable for under 16s.

For more information contact Motherwell Concert Hall’s Box Office on 01698 403120

Tickets for the Glasgow date are available via 0141 357 4000.

