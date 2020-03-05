Play is coming to Cumbernauld

Sacred Heart Parish Church in Kildrum has been named as one of the venues for a touring Lenten play.

The production,’Star of the Sea’ which is written and directed by Stephen Callaghan of the Archdiocese of Glasgow Arts Project will be performed on Thursday, April 2 at 7.30pm.

It puts the focus on a sailor who makes an unscheduled stop in Greenock.

He then reflects on the role that faith has played in his life - chiefly through the Stella Maris organisation which provides spirtitual guidance to seafarers and was founded 100 years ago

Tickets are available from the Eventbrite website.