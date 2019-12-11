Santa will stop in Auchinstarry on Saturday

The Rotary Club of Kilsyth have had a word with Santa - and he’s coming to Auchinstarry!

Rotarians have promised that the 2019 visit is “going to be the best yet” after they succeeded in persuading Santa that the girls and boys of Kilsyth, Croy and beyond wanted a word with him!

Organiser Bill Craik stated: “Santa is bringing Mrs Claus and helper elves. They will be at Auchinstarry Marina from 11.00am to 3.00pm.

“There is no charge to see Santa. His friends in Rotary have prepared a room for him and Mrs Claus to meet the children and their mums, dads, grans, grandpas, uncles and aunts.

“They will be up near The Port Gallery and Santa has asked the Rotary Club to arrange a wee market at the same time.

“There is also a free bus going to Santa and you can catch this at West Burnside Street in Kilsyth. Come and visit and enjoy a cuppa at the same time!”