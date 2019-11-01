The Sopranos event is coming to Glasgow

Sunday night in the United States is pure prime time so the shows broadcast from coast to coast had better leave viewers wanting more.

Can it really be true, however, that crime went down in this brief time window – simply because real-life wise guys were watching ‘The Sopranos’?

Turns out they were certainly tuning in – as FBI agents listening to wiretapped conversation would testify – and indeed the accuracy of the plots was apparently the topic for discussion.

Nor was this found wanting as the mobsters themselves declared the show to be unerringly authentic.

Some say it is the greatest television series of all-time and has arguably one of the small screen’s greatest anti-heroes in the conflicted lumbering but deadly form of Tony Soprano – played to devastating effect by James Gandolfini (pictured)

This HBO show of shows, which lasted for six seasons, is actually 20 years old this year and to mark that anniversary – albeit belatedly – fans have a chance to get involved with a special production which is touring the UK and coming to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, May 12 – before its only other Scottish date in Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre the following evening.

Called ‘In Conversation With The Sopranos’ it promises to tell the show’s superfans all they want to know – from the men who made it happen.

A trio of stars – Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli – who played Bobby ‘Bacala’, Salvatore ‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiro and Christopher Moltisanti respectively, will entertain Scottish audiences with stories of their time spent playing the New Jersey mobsters.

A spokesman for the show said: “The legendary trio will take fans behind the scenes of the lauded gangster drama – the stories, the dramas, the laughs – not to mention the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale.

“Fans will be given the opportunity to ask anything and everything they’ve ever wanted to know about the show.”

Described as “a family on-set and off,” the actors promise too to take a deep dive into the relationships formed during the show’s eight-year run.

They will also speak frankly about the impact that their on-screen capo, James Gandolfini, had on their careers and lives.

We hesitate to say it’s an offer you can’t refuse but let’s face it – no self-respecting fan of The Sopranos will wish to miss this.

For more information on how to buy tickets, see the bookingsdirect website or call the box office on 0141 353 8000.