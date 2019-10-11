Top comic confirms he is coming to Motherwell

Many stand-up fans will already have their tickets for Frank Skinner who is appearing at Motherwell Concert Hall on November 14.

Frank will be presenting his Showbiz show which was one of the sellout hits of the Edinburgh Fringe this year - and is his first live tour in five years.

However, another comic who has worked closely with Frank for many years will also be making it to Motherwell for an appearance of his own.

For it has now been confirmed thatFranks’s co-presented on ‘Fantasy Football League’ David Baddiel has a Motherwell date on his upcoming UK tour.

David will be taking his ‘Trolls :Not The Dolls’ show to Motherwell Concert Hall on Saturday, March 27.

This show is the third in a series of shows from the Londoner who also writes books for children. It follows the critically acclaimed My Family: Not The Sitcom and Fame: Not the Musical which saw David return to live comedy after 15 years.

Tickets cost £27 plus booking fee.

For more information contact 01698 403120.