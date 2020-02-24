Top talent show will see Shakespeare’s Kids take to the stage in Cumbernauld

A theatre group which has big dreams for its young performers is to stage a major showcase for local talent on Friday (February 28)

Shakespeare’s Kids wants to build on the success of its sellout production of ‘Aladdin’ in October - by staging it first ever Kids Got Talent extravaganza at The Westerwood Hotel.

More than 100 youngsters will take part in the show which will be hosted by ‘Mr Fabulous’ James Smith and local radio presenter Adam Hunt.

Curtain up is at 7pm and the company’s director Sharon McNally stressed that the bash would show just how far the troupe had come.

Sharon said: “When the Cumbernauld News first featured our project, we had about 25 children and made short Shakespeare films with a few local schoolchildren.

“These films are now watched worldwide with around 60,000 views.

“We have now extended to full scale productions and our project has grown incredibly.

“Our ‘Aladdin’ production featured around 95 children and sold more than 700 tickets over two nights -it has been quite something.

“Our project is quite unique in that none of our children audition.

“ Every single local child who wishes to participate can do so - we find a place in every show for every child.”

Meanwhile Shakespeare’s Kids will also be hosting a special event in April which features Broadway show tunes.

This which will culminate in a two night run at Freedom City Auditorium and will be hosted by West End performer Kieran Brown who is the company’s patron.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Friday night’s show call or text 07855 973076.