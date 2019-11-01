Wacky World is coming to Motherwell!

The United Kingdom’s biggest indoor inflatable activity company is coming to Motherwell for a one-off event on Saturday, November 16.

Wacky World will set out its wide range of inflatables at Ravescraig sports centre from 9am to 9pm.

The company’s staff will also be runing a range of interactive games on the day .

Set up in 2017, the firm has toured 50 different UK towns and cities this year and was keen to utilise the ample space at Ravenscraig to stage another Scottish event.

The apparatus used is described as “Britain’s biggest inflatable play park.”

An event spokesperson said: “This is all about having fun while keeping fit as a family.

“Participants can jump, run and squeeze themselves through our high adrenaline inflatible arena.”

For more information on this event, see the Wacky World website.