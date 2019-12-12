Westfield car wash event will help Kilsyth Community Food Bank

A paint correction and protection specialist that provides coating for cars is mounting a car wash with a difference on Sunday December 15.

Blackbeards Detailing which is based at 113 Deerdykes View in Westfield Industrial Estate hosts a monthly safewash event for car - and the one being staged between 9am and 4pm will incorporate a toy drive.

Car owners are being encouraged to bring along a toy on the ‘non profit day’ which will then be handed over to Lesley Murray at Kilsyth Community Food Bank.

It’s understand that more than 100 children require these donations in the town.

Organiser Fiona Campbell said: “No child should wake up without a new toy and the most stretched parents or guardians can be put under tremendous stress deciding to spend money on food heating or a new toy. So we hope this will make things easier for some families this Christmas

“All you have to do is bring an unwrapped toy - so the charity knows what it is- that is suitable for any age and enjoy a coffee or a mince pie and some Christmas songs whilst your car is being pampered.

“Please understand that there may be a little wait but it will be worth it and wrap up warm if you’re waiting within the unit as it may be cold.”

The company would like to thanks Monstershine Car Care in Darnley Industrial Estate for the donation of the washing solutions that will be used on the day.

The charge for the wash runs to between £25 and £35.