What you need to know about Cumbernauld Comic Con

Hundreds of comic book fans will converge on Cumbernauld town centre on Saturday in a follow-on from a successful bash last year.

Organisers of Cumbernauld Comic Con approached the Antonine Centre so the event could be staged on a grander scale.

And after centre bosses agreed to help, it has been confirmed that the bash will be staged in the giant disused shop premises that has become the so-called Community Space.

This was opened by by Cornerstone House Centre back in August to complement its existing facilities and various outreach projects downstairs in Esk Walk

And it has also been confirmed that the fast-growing event will return for the entire weekend, to reflect the public demand for these kind of events in easy-to-reach locations like Cumbernauld.

A number of “fantastic new features’’ have been added to the billing, including a Jurassic Park-themed event, slime making and a cosplay competition.

Organiser Ian Bonnar from BGCP said: “In addition to more than 40 traders and our workshops and classes over the day, we’ll have a selection of real-life owls joining us for all the Harry Potter fans.

“We will also have a reptiles and creepy crawlies display as part of the event.”

Meanwhile Ian revealed that a iconic brand of car from the 1980s made famous in a much-loved film would also appear for a photo opportunity on the first day only.

He said: “Fans of ‘Back To The Future’ will be able to have their picture taken with a classic 1980s Delorean on Saturday as well.

“The event itself is free but tickets need to be ordered via the BGCP website. Any classes must be booked alongside your ticket order.”