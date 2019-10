Cumbernauld’s annual firework display will take place on Monday, November 4 at St Maurice’s High School.

The fireworks start at 7.30pm. There is limited parking at the school, so visitors are advised to park at Broadwood Stadium.

The council’s main Guy Fawkes event will take place at Strathclyde Park the following evening and will feature a Clyde 1 roadshow and live entertainment from 6.15pm onwards.