You’re invited to top Hallowe’en disco in Cumbernauld

Be afraid be very afraid - a Hallowe’en disco which has become an annual fixture in Cumbernauld will be making New Town Hall a spookier place to be this Saturday (October 26)

Haunting Hallowe’en will kick off at 8pm and boasts a suitably gruesome buffet and late licence - which is in keeping with the fact that the fancy dress bash ends at 1pm.

It has been launched again by local businessman Ron McCambridge - who will once again donate proceeds to a very worthy cause - Strathcarron Hospice.

There is also a prize for best costume.Some tickets are still available and can be booked by calling or texting Ron on 07939496538.