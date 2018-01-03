Annan red card made game harder says Clyde boss Lennon

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says he would rather have seen Annan not have a player sent off six minutes into their League 2 encounter at Broadwood.

The Bully Wee boss watched in frustration on Tuesday as his side struggled in vain to find a way past their depleted opponents.

And he admitted that he shared the Clyde faithful's frustration as his side and were forced to settle for their fourth successive goalless draw.

Lennon said: "When they went down to 10 men I said 'this is going to be even harder now'.

"The two concerns were that they would sit in, now having to dig that bit deeper and, as I've found out at this level, when a team goes down to 10 men the players think it's all about taking more touches on the ball when in fact it's the complete opposite.

"Yes we had tidy enough possession, but did we hurt them? Not enough, certainly.

"We became even more naive in terms of the amount of cheap free-kicks we gave away.

"We all know what Annan have got. They've got good physical presence, so every time we were giving them the opportunity to put the ball into our box they look a threat from it.

"We huffed and puffed and I've got to give Annan credit, they had something to hold onto.

They are a very well organised, physical team. They're street-wise. We tried every tool at our disposal to try and unlock them but it just wasn't to be.

"You could see it was frustrating the crowd and I could totally empathise with that because I was feeling the same frustrations myself."

"That's four games now we've not scored. Yes we've not conceded and you can turn that round into whatever positive you want.

"But when you're playing at home and you're playing against a team for the majority with 10 men you're looking to capitalise on that.

"While we're full of endeavour, commitment and effort, my honest opinion would be I would have preferred the game to stay at eleven versus eleven.

"I thought we would have had a better chance of winning the game with that, rather than the way it went."

Next up for Clyde on Saturday is a trip north to take on an Elgin side smarting from a 7-0 drubbing at Peterhead on Tuesday.