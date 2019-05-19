Celtic legend Paul McStay at Broadwood to see son Chris help Clyde to promotion

Celtic and Scotland legend Paul McStay was back on home ground this weekend as part of the Parkhead side's title celebrations.

The 54-year-old, now based in Australia, was at Celtic Park on Sunday to present the current squad with the Premiership trophy as they celebrated eight in a row.

There may have been a few butterflies at an emotional return. But 24 hours earlier he had what was probably an even more nerve-wracking experience - watching son Chris try to help Clyde to promotion.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a key player for the Bully Wee this season and came up trumps again with another fine display to help Clyde overcome Annan Athletic in their play-off final second leg at Broadwood.

That ended the Bully Wee's nine-year exile in Scottish football's lowest tier - and there would have been no-one in the 2,725 crowd more delighted or proud than the former Celtic skipper.