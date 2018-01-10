Clyde player Love charged over racism allegation

New Clyde signing Ally Love has been issued with an excessive misconduct complaint by the Scottish FA following claims he verbally abused an Annan player.

The player has been accused of making various comments to Annan player Rabin Omar, which allegedly may have been of a racist nature, during the match between the sides at Broadwood on January 2.

The match - which was Love's debut for the club after he was signed from Brechin City - ended in a goalless draw.

A Clyde spokesman said: "The club can confirm that it has received a notice of complaint from the SFA Compliance Officer regarding Ally Love, for an alleged breach of disciplinary rule 202 during the match with Annan Athletic on 2nd January 2018.

"The club is co-operating fully with the SFA, in addition to conducting its own internal review.

"The club will be making no further comment at this stage."

Love has until January 17 to respond to the charge and a hearing is due to take place on February 1.

If found guilty the player could be banned for anything between four and 16 matches.