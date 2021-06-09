New Clyde signing Harry Robinson (pic: Motherwell FC)

The 20-year-old – son of former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson – has signed a one-year deal with the Bully Wee after being released by ’Well at the end of last season.

He joins another former Fir Parker, Adam Livingstone, as he also agreed a one-year contract with Clyde last week.

Robinson made two first-team appearances for the Premiership side last season and also had a spell on loan at Queen of the South.

Manager Danny Lennon said: “We are excited to have Harry with us for next season. We see in him a player with great potential. As a forward, he is direct, and playing on the wing, he is creative and possesses great delivery.