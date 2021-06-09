Clyde sign Northern Ireland U21 winger Harry Robinson after Motherwell release
Clyde have completed the signing of Northern Ireland under-21 international forward Harry Robinson.
The 20-year-old – son of former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson – has signed a one-year deal with the Bully Wee after being released by ’Well at the end of last season.
He joins another former Fir Parker, Adam Livingstone, as he also agreed a one-year contract with Clyde last week.
Robinson made two first-team appearances for the Premiership side last season and also had a spell on loan at Queen of the South.
Manager Danny Lennon said: “We are excited to have Harry with us for next season. We see in him a player with great potential. As a forward, he is direct, and playing on the wing, he is creative and possesses great delivery.
“Now is a make-or-break season for him. We believe we can help him to develop that potential into reality and give him the platform to make a significant impact.