Kilsyth Rangers fightback earns victory at Kello Rovers

Kilsyth Rangers came storming back from two goals down to claim victory in their West Region Championship match at Kello Rovers on Saturday.

The Duncansfield side finished 3-2 winners to move up to fifth in the table.

But they had to recover from a sluggish start which saw them fall 2-0 behind to the Ayrshire side - who had lost all of their previous eight fixtures - after only 20 minutes.

The opener came on 17 minutes when a long diagonal was missed by the Kilsyth defence and Alistair Smith rose unmarked at the backpost to head Kello in front.

Just three minutes later Chris Reid was adjudged to have fouled Kello’s striker and a spot kick was awarded. Robert Hampson stuck the penalty away to put the hosts 2-0 in front and Rangers in trouble.

But this seemed to wake Kilsyth up and within two minutes Salim Kouider-Aissa headed home after a corner kick to half the deficit with his 16th goal of the season.

Kello remained 2-1 up at the break, but within five minutes of the second half starting the game was level at 2-2, centre-half Jon Tully getting his first goal for Kilsyth by heading in from a corner.

Kilsyth were now pressing for the winner and Philip Dolan and Michael McKay were both denied by Kello keeper Ryan Dunsmuir.

But Dolan did score what would prove to be the winner when he cut in from the left wing and drove a low shot across Dunsmuir’s goal and into the bottom corner.

Kouider-Aissa was then inches away from making it 4-2 as he hit the bar with a long range effort from well outside the box.

Kello kept battling but in the end Kilsyth had done enough to take all three points back to Lanarkshire.

